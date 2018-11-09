CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay Rock “For What It’s Worth,” Nav “Know Me” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.18

Jay Rock knows a thing or two about the hardships in the hood and Nav doesn't just like women freaky he likes 'em ghoulish. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Jay Rock’s latest offering Redemption is one this year’s toughest albums and while it doesn’t have that breakthrough commercial single, it’s definitely something hardcore Hip-Hoppers appreciate.

For his latest black-and-white visual to “For What It’s Worth” the most underrated artist on TDE continues to showcase how life in the hood in a simple yet artistic manner. This album go platinum yet?!

From the west to the north, Nav seems like he doesn’t have any problem hanging with some probably witches so long as they’re half-naked and thick in the dark clip to “Know Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ro James, Ariana Grande, and more.

JAY ROCK – “FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH”

NAV – “KNOW ME”

RO JAMES – “EXCUSE ME”

ARIANA GRANDE – “BREATHIN”

BUDDY FT. GUAPDAD 4000 – “SHAMELESS”

ROBB BANK$ – “BAD VIBES FOREVER”

FREE NATIONALS FT. DANIEL CAESAR & UMO – “BEAUTY & ESSEX”

Photo: Instagram

Jay Rock “For What It’s Worth,” Nav “Know Me” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close