Count on the Internet to turn anything into a challenge and make it it funny AF. An old video from 2009 has resurfaced of a girl getting her hip roll on in the Apple Store, and now everyone is making their way to their local Apple Store to show off their they’re best early 2000’s dance moves.

Lashay Hinton, the young lady who started the trend, probably had no idea that her video would go viral nearly ten years after she sneakily body rolled to Pretty Ricky in her finest middle school attire.

@Dannicka tweeted, “Where are y’all getting these clothes from for the apple store challenge? Do y’all seriously have that in y’all closets? Currently!!??”

Social media comedian Lala Milan was the first brave soul to take on the #AppleStoreChallenge:

And it was so funny that folks are saying her video was more hilarious than the original.

But she certainly won’t be the last. Hinton caught wind of her old video going viral and took to Instagram to re-promote it (and herself) like it’s ’09 all over again.

But Lashay is not the young, silly middle schooler she was when the original video was recorded. She’s a working mom now and self proclaimed “Apple Store Queen”. She also asked folks who are commented and reposting her video to show her some love via cash app.

It be like that. Hit the flip to take a look at some of the funniest Apple Store challenge videos so far.

The Apple Store Challenge Has Folks Hilariously Dancing In Public Like It’s ’09 Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: