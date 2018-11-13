CLOSE
Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After A Very Interesting Performance [VIDEO]

9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

If your Tuesday morning conversation begins with “Did you see Jill Scott?” chances are your co-workers a) stayed up too late last night and b) woke up this morning to see Jilly From Philly performing live in front of an audience.

A fan captured video of Jill on stage recently living up to the lyrics of the song by … well, “pleasing” a microphone so to speak.

Of course, Jill took time on Twitter to not only let it be known that she’s cool doing it, so should you.

If anybody ever listened in full to “Crown Royal” or “He Loves Me” or “Come See Me” … well, a lot of Jill Scott songs then they’d completely understand that Jill is a lover and isn’t afraid to admit it. Or in the case of one particular performance, show it.

Better yet, one Twitter user came through with a “Jill Scott Quiet Storm” playlist. You might want to use it in this weather.

Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After A Very Interesting Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

