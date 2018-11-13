[WATCH] Former Three 6ix Mafia Star Project Pat Puts DJ Ace On Game On How To Get A Super Bag!

11.13.18
Project Pat And DJ Ace

Source: DJ LP / other

If you grew up the late 90s, the name Project Pat should ring loud for you. The former Three Six Mafia rapper is back with new music and reveals the secrets on how easy it is to get a bag in the digital age.

Take a listen to the some of the best Trap music before T.I. became the King Of Trap.

Project Pat And DJ Ace

Project Pat Visits 92.7 The Block

Project Pat Visits 92.7 The Block

Project Pat Visits 92.7 The Block

[WATCH] Former Three 6ix Mafia Star Project Pat Puts DJ Ace On Game On How To Get A Super Bag! was originally published on 927theblock.com

