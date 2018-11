Police arrested State Senator Nikema Williams today while protesting at a rally at the Capitol, demanding that every vote be counted in Georgia Governor’s Race. The race has continues to be the talk of Atlanta and could even end in a runoff. Watch the video below…

#Breaking: Police arrested state Senator Nikema Williams during rally at the Capitol demanding every vote be counted. #gapol #Atlanta #Georgia pic.twitter.com/GgOsBlykcV — Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) November 13, 2018

