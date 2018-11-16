CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jill ‘Monsta Mind’ Scott Claps Back At All The Dehydrated Dudes Swarming Her DMs

The sensual singer has a message for you if you're thirsty.

2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Jill Scott left the whole nation thirsty after fans got a glimpse of what that mouf do in a clip that went viral this week. Her skills were so elite, in fact, men started bombarding her DMs—but Scott isn’t here for it as she swears everybody missed the point of it all.

“Good morning Love Village & welcome newbies,” she tweeted. “I don’t know who tweeted that snippet but they didn’t capture the point. There’s good intention in everything I do, particularly for couples. I’ve BEEN me baby. ALL of me. Check the discography. Peace.”

Apparently, the clip is old and she prefers folks sliding into her DMs call her “Ms. Monsta Mind” instead of “big head.”

“Meet and greet? Sure. Anything else? Nope. I didn’t post that old ass snippet. Piss on whoever did! I would’ve, at least, posted that damn point of it all. Trust, there’s always purpose in what I do. My DMs blowing up and idiots, who’ll never know what I do for the man I [love], hollering “hey big head” wasn’t it. It’s Ms. Monsta Mind or Ms Brilliant Brain Jane btw lil menz. Pa Tahhhh!!!,” she said in another message aimed at dehydrated men everywhere.

See below and Jill, let us know…what message did we miss exactly?

Photo: WENN

Jill ‘Monsta Mind’ Scott Claps Back At All The Dehydrated Dudes Swarming Her DMs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close