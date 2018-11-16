New Album: Yella Beezy – “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” [AUDIO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas, Texas rapper Yella Beezy just dropped his debut album “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” today. The project packs 20 tracks and hosts 11 featured artists, such as Kevin Gates, YG, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Snook Monstro, Tokyo Jetz, Rich The Kid, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, and Trapboy Freddy.

Earlier in 2018, Yella Beezy signed a deal with LA Reid‘s Hitco label.

Stream the “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” project below on Spotify.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

