Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Album: Yella Beezy – “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” [AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Source: @Saybrea / Radio One

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Dallas, Texas rapper Yella Beezy just dropped his debut album “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” today. The project packs 20 tracks and hosts 11 featured artists, such as Kevin Gates, YG, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Snook Monstro, Tokyo Jetz, Rich The Kid, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, and Trapboy Freddy.

Earlier in 2018, Yella Beezy signed a deal with LA Reid‘s Hitco label.

RELATED:  Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Shot

RELATED: Yella Beezy Lands Rolling Stone, 97.9 The Beat Credited For Helping Break Record

RELATED: Yella Beezy #979CarShow 2018 Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Stream the “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” project below on Spotify.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

New Album: Yella Beezy – “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” [AUDIO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close