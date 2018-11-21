CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More Than Two Decades Together

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tribeca Film Festival - 'For The Love Of Cinema' Gala Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

via TV One:

It’s over for Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower. The 75-year-old actor married Hightower in 1997 after dating for a decade. The pair share two children together, a 20-year-old son named Elliott and a 6-year-old daughter named Helen Grace, whom they had via surrogate.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to PEOPLE, this isn’t the first time the couple has separated. In 1999 the “Meet The Fockers,” actor publicly engaged in a custody dispute over their son, but the two eventually worked things out and the divorce was never finalized.

SEE ALSO: Robert De Niro Allegedly Checks Jay-Z For Dodging His Phone Calls

2018 hasn’t been kind for a few celebrities in the love department. CNN’s Van Jones, Wendy Raquel Robinson‘s husband Marco, Joseph C. Phillips, Kevin Garnett‘s wife Brandi, Vanessa A. Williams, Tisha Campbell-Martin all filed for divorce this year.

See photos of divorced celebs below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

19 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More Than Two Decades Together was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close