Entertainment Blogger Jasmine Brand “I Sacrificed A lot…”

Entertainment News
| 11.21.18
Internet blogging sensation Jasmine Brand is no stranger to the D.C. area. Just 5 years ago she was in turned her blogging hobby into a full blown business. From covering local entertainment events to running a full fledge accredited entertainment blogging brand.

The entertainment guru stopped by the Quick Silva Show to talk about her journey to Los Angeles and how The Jasmine Brand came about. Jasmine was working at a marketing firm and began her blog “The Jasmine Brand.” She began covering local entertainment and going to clubs and after parties to get local stories. After breaking DMV stories the site and her brand grew popularity.

Once her previous employer found out about the blog, they made her choose between her side hustle of blogging and her corporate marketing job. She said “I can always bet on myself,” so she left her consistent job to fully commit to The Jasmine Brand. She talked about having to move into her mothers home, getting her car repossessed, missing out on social outings, and making major sacrifices to create the entertainment site we know today.

Listen to the Full Interview above and here Jasmine talk about her journey to being one of the most popular entertainment blogs out there.

 

