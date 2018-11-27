Dave East “Wit Me,” Lil Yachty ft. Playboi Carti “Get Dripped” & More | Daily Visuals 11.26.18

” data-medium-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/15133453638024.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=292&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/15133453638024.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=605&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-737974″ src=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/15133453638024.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Lil Yachty” width=”605″ height=”621″ /> Source: Adriana M. Barraza – WENN / WENN

With the return of The Diplomats and Dave East putting in his own work, Harlem has more than enough reasons to be feeling good during this holiday season.

Being the proud Harlem native that he is, Dave East decided to give back to the hood that made him who he is, and in his clip to “Wit Me” documented how he went home and blessed the residents of East Harlem with clothes and food before getting in the studio to get busy. Props.

Down South meanwhile Lil Yachty links up with Playboi Carti to have some fun with neon paint and plants for the colorful visuals to “Get Dripped.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kris The $pirit, G Perico featuring Kalan.FrFr and Garren, and more.

DAVE EAST – “WIT ME”

LIL YACHTY FT. PLAYBOI CARTI – “GET DRIPPED”

KRIS THE $PIRIT – “LEMONADE”

G PERICO FT. KALAN.FRFR & GARREN – “PLAY WIT IT”

IAMDDB – “WATRFALL”

TYLA YAWEH – “SHE BAD”

DUCKWRTH – “SOPRANO”

GOOD GIRL FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “I CAN BE YOURS”

AR-AB, RICO RECKLESS & YOUNG PICC – “WHAT THE GAME BEEN MISSING”

EL COUSTEAU – “KARREUCHE”

MASS OF MAN – “VICTIMS”

NOWAAH THE FLOOD & THE ARCHITECT – “BROKEN MIRROR”

FORTUNATO FT. KRYPLE – “MAGNIFICENT”

