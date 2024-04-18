From ATLANTA to law and order! Maurice p. Kerry exclusive with Reec
Although this actor is world traveled, He’s straight from the A. Meet Maurice P. Kerry. A powerhouse actor whose magnetic performances have captivated audiences across screens big and small. You may recognize him from his standout roles in hit TV series like “Atlanta” or from his heartwarming portrayal in BET Her’s “The Waiting Room.” But Kerry’s talent transcends genres, from spreading holiday cheer in “A Merry Single Christmas” to tackling the gritty world of crime in “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” where he recently joined the cast for an episode airing April 11, 2024, on NBC & Peacock.
