Gary’s Tea: Ray J Fires Back At Kim Kardashian For Lying About Being High During Sex Tape, Ciara Will Host New Year’s Eve Show & More

| 11.27.18
In case you missed it Kim Kardashian spoke out about being high not only during her first wedding, but also when she filmed the sex tape with Ray J. She mentioned that her lips were quivering because she was high and also drank that day.

Nevertheless, Ray J is firing back and claims that Kim is lying. He believes her lips were making that motion because she was enjoying it.

In other news, Ciara will be bringing in 2019 by hosting “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest. Ciara will perform as well for the show and so will Ella Mai and more.

See photos of Ray J below!

Gary's Tea: Ray J Fires Back At Kim Kardashian For Lying About Being High During Sex Tape, Ciara Will Host New Year's Eve Show & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

