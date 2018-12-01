Hood Baby: Lil GotIt Releases “Freestyle” Music Video

‘Freestyle’ Produced by iRocc & DJ Young Pharaoh is a track that wasn’t released on Lil GotIt’s most recent release Hood Baby. The Diesel Films directed video displays Got It freestyling over a beat with much grace & finesse I’m sure we will be seeing a lot more work with the Alamo Records signee Lil GotIt in the future.

prod. iRocc x DJ Young Pharaoh

Durtty Boyz’ own @StarterCAM has been working very closely with many upcoming artists’ budding out of Atlanta. Lil GotIt is definitely one to be reckoned with, His Mixtape Hood Baby which released earlier this month, has already sparked the attention of Superstar Soulja Boy.

