CLOSE
ATL
Home

Hood Baby: Lil GotIt Releases “Freestyle” Music Video

0 reads
Leave a comment

‘Freestyle’ Produced by iRocc & DJ Young Pharaoh is a track that wasn’t released on Lil GotIt’s most recent release Hood Baby. The Diesel Films directed video displays Got It freestyling over a beat with much grace & finesse I’m sure we will be seeing a lot more work with the Alamo Records signee Lil GotIt in the future.

prod. iRocc x DJ Young Pharaoh

Durtty Boyz’ own @StarterCAM has been working very closely with many upcoming artists’ budding out of Atlanta. Lil GotIt is definitely one to be reckoned with, His Mixtape Hood Baby which released earlier this month, has already sparked the attention of Superstar Soulja Boy. 

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close