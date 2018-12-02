CLOSE
Reports Of Shots Fired At Saint Louis Galleria Mall

December 1st at approximately 6:00pm there was an alarm that went off at the Saint Louis Galleria and mall goers began running. The alarm signaled that a shooting took place.

Richmond Height police dispatcher says, at the moment that no one has been hurt.

Source on the scene of  Saint Louis, says ” I saw everyone run, so we ran”. She says that a worker of the store locked the doors and has instructed everyone to remain inside.

The dispatcher advises anyone in the mall to stay where they are as they sort this situation out.

Source on the scene says “we thought it was an earthquake, but everyone was running”. She says, that’s when she knew it wasn’t an earthquake. She says other mall goers said they heard shooting outside of the store.

Worker of the Saint Louis Galleria said there was a shooting outside in the garage near Forever 21.

Reports Of Shots Fired At Saint Louis Galleria Mall was originally published on hot1041stl.com

