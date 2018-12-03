We’re officially right smack in the middle of holiday season. The leaves are changing, the Christmas music is playing, the lights are up, and it’s time to check some things off your Christmas lists. You’ve already gotten things for all of the kids in your family and you’ve made sure that your parents are straight. But when it comes to the (nearly impossible to shop for) millennials in your life, what do you get them? Don’t worry, help is on the way!

Global Grind has you covered. We’ve got the ultimate holiday gift guide for millennials, by millennials. Never worry about what gift you should get your favorite millennial because we’ve taken out all the guesswork and done the work for you.

Check out our list below (in no particular order)

Amazon Echo/Dot

” data-medium-file=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15437870263191.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=222&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15437870263191.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=756&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-4281215″ src=”https://ioneglobalgrind.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15437870263191.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Smart Home Product Shoot” width=”1024″ height=”1387″ /> Source: T3 Magazine / Getty

You’ve been seeing an influx of “Alexa, play ____” memes and comments so why not get the millennial in your life their own Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot. They’re affordable, have a multitude of uses and when you say “Alexa, play _____”, it actually plays what you ask for. Think of Amazon Echo/Dot as Siri outside of your phone. It is available to answer whatever question you need and can do almost anything you program it to do. It handles voice commands and with the help of a few little add-ons, it can control your television, house lights, alarm clock and more.

Hit the flip for more gift ideas.

The Official Global Grind Holiday Gift Guide For Trendy Millennials was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: