Strap Of Travis Porter Speaks On Status Of The Group, Dropping Out Of School For Music & More

Strap is known as the 3rd member of the rap trio, Travis Porter. Travis Porter is responsible for hit records such as “Aww Yea”, “Go Shorty Go”, “Bananas”, “Ayy Ladies”, “Bring It Back” and “Make It Rain”. In a recent interview with The Progress Report, Strap speaks on dropping out of high school to pursue rap dream, solo career, and the status of Travis Porter as a collective.

#LongLiveBankrollFresh

“If it wasn’t for music I don’t know where I would be” ~ Strap Da Fool

Instagram @StrapDaFool @TheProgressReport101 @LalaaShep @Bossbritt__@DJexel

