Cathedral HS Basketball Player With Epilepsy Taunted At Game Against Center Grove [VIDEO]

A Cathedral High School basketball player who suffers from epileptic seizures was seemingly mocked at a game and the video has gone viral on social media.

The unfortunate incident took place last Friday, at the Center Grove High School vs. Cathedral High School. The clip posted to Twitter shows a Center Grove High School student falling on the floor and shaking like he was having a seizure, while Cathedral guard James Franklin Jr. is taking a free throw shot. See the video below:

He thought it was coo to act as me having a seizure smh pic.twitter.com/dBN0d04FTM — James Franklin jr. (@Dooman_2) December 1, 2018

Later in the game, Indy Star reports that Franklin took the ball out of bounds in front of the student section where he was taunted with statements like “have another seizure.”

“He heard, ‘Have another seizure, have another seizure,’” Franklin’s mother, Tamieka Franklin said. “That shows me they did their homework and it was not a coincidence.”

According to Indy Star, a few months before the game, doctors removed a part of the James’ brain to try and stop the seizures that he has battled with since birth. Since then Franklin has battled his way back to the basketball court but also battles depression.

“He has to overcome a lot of insecurities in his life,” Franklin’s mother, Tamieka Franklin said. “It has had a huge impact on him.”

Center Grove released a statement Saturday evening saying:

“Members of the administrative team and athletic department at CGHS are aware of the concerns raised about student behavior at the Cathedral basketball game Friday night. We are working collaboratively with the administrative staff and athletic department at Cathedral to address these issues. Our goal is to always create an environment where sportsmanship and quality competition can thrive. We do not condone any behavior intended to mock, disparage or humiliate any player or student.”

Indiana High School Athletic Association said in a tweet that they are in communication with administrations at both schools. While Center Grove tweeted that the incident does not represent their school.

The IHSAA has been in communication with both school administrations regarding the unfortunate student fan incident in the Center Grove vs. Cathedral game. Our school administrators are addressing the matter and will use this as learning experience. #educationbasedathletics — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) December 1, 2018

CGHS is working with Cathedral to move forward after Friday’s game. This situation does not represent our school or community values. CGHS does not condone unsportsmanlike or disparaging behavior. In all situations, we must show respect and consider how our actions impact others. — Center Grove HS (@CenterGroveHS) December 1, 2018

James’ mother Tamieka went on to say that the Center Grove student did apologize to her son after the game, which Cathedral ended up losing 63-60. However, it is unknown whether the student in the video would face any repercussions for his actions.

This story is developing. We will keep you updated.

SOURCE: Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Cathedral HS Basketball Player With Epilepsy Taunted At Game Against Center Grove [VIDEO]

