Rickey Smiley Speaks On How 'Gaslighters' In Your Life Can Manipulate You

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
12.05.18
Rickey Smiley is dropping knowledge on us today and you need to take a listen because it will change your life. Do you have a ‘gaslighter’ in your life?

Before answering that question, let us give you the definition of a ‘gaslighting.’

According to the dictionary, “Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a targeted group, making them question their own memory, perception, and sanity.”

Rickey mentioned that there are people like this in our life that manipulate us and we don’t even realize it. They also make us question ourselves on a daily basis about things.

He recalled a time where a family member was talking about another while fixing up something and said, “You know how he is.” Rickey mentioned that the gaslighter in this situation wanted to make someone else feel bad because they like their home a particular way.

Moreover, Rickey believes that certain people in your life aren’t good for you especially ‘gaslighters.’ You should never be questioned or feel bad about something just because someone else doesn’t agree with it. Don’t let these people get to your mental and make you change who you are.

Make sure you listen to the full “Rickey Smiley Unleashed” to make sure the ‘gaslighters’ in your life don’t get to you.

Rickey Smiley Speaks On How ‘Gaslighters’ In Your Life Can Manipulate You was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

