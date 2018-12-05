Rickey Smiley Speaks On How ‘Gaslighters’ In Your Life Can Manipulate You

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Rickey Smiley is dropping knowledge on us today and you need to take a listen because it will change your life. Do you have a ‘gaslighter’ in your life?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Before answering that question, let us give you the definition of a ‘gaslighting.’
According to the dictionary, “Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a targeted group, making them question their own memory, perception, and sanity.”
SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley Prays For 16-Year-Old In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
Rickey mentioned that there are people like this in our life that manipulate us and we don’t even realize it. They also make us question ourselves on a daily basis about things.
He recalled a time where a family member was talking about another while fixing up something and said, “You know how he is.” Rickey mentioned that the gaslighter in this situation wanted to make someone else feel bad because they like their home a particular way.
Moreover, Rickey believes that certain people in your life aren’t good for you especially ‘gaslighters.’ You should never be questioned or feel bad about something just because someone else doesn’t agree with it. Don’t let these people get to your mental and make you change who you are.
Make sure you listen to the full “Rickey Smiley Unleashed” to make sure the ‘gaslighters’ in your life don’t get to you.
See photos of Rickey Smiley visiting Tuskegee University below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Cardi B Says She And Offset Aren’t Together Anymore But Twitter Isn’t Totally Buying It!
- NeNe Leakes Admits Snitching On Kandi & Says She’s Done Trusting The Ladies Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
- Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This One Thing Up [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 1 of 33
2. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 2 of 33
3. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 3 of 33
4. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 4 of 33
5. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 5 of 33
6. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 6 of 33
7. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 7 of 33
8. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 8 of 33
9. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 9 of 33
10. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 10 of 33
11. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 11 of 33
12. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 12 of 33
13. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 13 of 33
14. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 14 of 33
15. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 15 of 33
16. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 16 of 33
17. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 17 of 33
18. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 18 of 33
19. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 19 of 33
20. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 20 of 33
21. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 21 of 33
22. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 22 of 33
23. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 23 of 33
24. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 24 of 33
25. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 25 of 33
26. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 26 of 33
27. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 27 of 33
28. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 28 of 33
29. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 29 of 33
30. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 30 of 33
31. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 31 of 33
32. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 32 of 33
33. Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC WeekSource:RickeySmiley.com 33 of 33
Rickey Smiley Speaks On How ‘Gaslighters’ In Your Life Can Manipulate You was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com