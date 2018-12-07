CLOSE
Watch Avengers 4 ENDGAME Trailer [Video]

The highly anticipated trailer for Avengers 4 finally hits the internet and we are ll losing our minds.

The trailer was packed with hints, clues, and things we can look forward to in the movie. The first big takeaway is the title. The movie is titled “ENDGAME,” which is a change from what fans thought. Endgame does look like it could be wrapping up what we know of as the Avengers, but Marvel looks to be taking the world in a direction we all will enjoy for years to come.

Check out the trailer below…

