The Rewind: Michael B Jordan Delivers a Knockout Performance But Is He Able To Reel In An Award?

On this week’s episode of The Rewind DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius go in on Michael B. Jordan’s performance in CREED II. As we always do, The Rewind takes a look back at some of the most talked about trends in music, film and television and then catches you up on everything you may have missed. Then, once we’re done playing catch up, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius hook you up with their own personal rating of the subject. We do the hard stuff so you don’t have to.

Creed II hit U.S. theaters on November 21, 2018. The film is about Adonis Creed, a professional boxer who takes after his world famous father, Apollo Creed, that was unfortunately killed during a match with a Russian boxer by the name of Ivan Drago in the 80’s. Ivan Drago and his son, Viktar Drago, challenge Adonis Creed to a rematch. With the opportunity to avenge his father’s death Adonis struggles with going against the wishes of his mentor Rocky or going with his ego and defending his dead father’s honor. Creed II smashed the box office. So far it’s done over $85 million in sales and only continues to climb. It scored an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, only being beaten out by Widows and Spider-Man: Enter the SpiderVerse.

Creed II picks up from where its predecessor leaves off. Adonis is in a relationship, he’s a champion, he’s still being trained by the legendary Rocky Balboa and he’s navigating through life without his father. Many people who enjoy Rocky movies were also satisfied with both Creed I and II. The people loved the sequel but did our experts DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius?

Also this week we’re discussing Amine’s new “Reel It In” remix featuring Gucci Mane. The track dropped on November 20th. The new track by Amine is a smooth one. The original version appears on the Portland artist’s ONEPOINTFIVE album. Both DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius can agree that the song is a hit with or without a feature but the addition of Gucci Mane worked perfectly. Gucci simply floated on the beat and it’s a great vibe overall. Landon and Franchise gave the track rave reviews but what will they officially rate the single? You’ll have to press play on the video above for the answer on that!

