See These Artist React To GRAMMY Awards Nominations!

We shared the 2019 GRAMMY Awards nominations list. One can only imagine the feeling of finding out you are nominated for one of the highest honors in the music industry. She some of these celebs reactions:

Chloe x Halle

The sister duo got their start by posting covers to popular songs on YouTube. The legendary Beyoncé got word of the talented sisters and the rest was history. They have appeared at Coachella and can be seen on the hit show Grown-ish. They dropped their debut album, The Kids Are Alright, early this year and were on the OTR2 tour with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak is a California native and brings a jazzy feel to the hip-hop industry. He is best known for his 2016 project, Malibu. In that same year he was a named a member of the XXL Freshman cover. Recently he released, Oxnard which features Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, J.Cole, and many others.

H.E.R.

The mysterious H.E.R.(Having Everything Revealed) has taken the R&B genre by storm. She hails from Vallejo, California and is currently traveling the country on tour. Her hit songs “Focus,” “Best Part,” and “Every Kind Of Way” have topped the charts and made her a household name. She has released a total five projects since first appearing on the scene in 2016.

MOOOOODDD. 5 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS. I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY. BUT THANK YOU SO MUCH. GREATEST TEAM IN THE WORLD. IT’S BEEN A LOOONNNG TIME COMING! GOD IS GOOD. ❤️ https://t.co/zDuMsEDyry pic.twitter.com/JYGX3zoWov — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) December 7, 2018

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams has managed to stay in the game for years since his start with group, The Neptunes. From producing to rapping, Williams has created a unique sound that transcends all audiences. His hit song “Happy” was an anthem when it released in 2013 and was played everywhere. He continues dominate in both the music and fashion industry. This is a well earned nomination.

