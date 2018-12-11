CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Says Plea Deal Is Not An Option

Good luck, bruh.

6 reads
Leave a comment
Tekashi 6ix9ine Performs in Concert in Stockholm

Source: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / Getty

The evidence against Tekashi 6ix9ine is mounting but his team is remaining confident. His lawyer has made it clear they are not considering backing down.

According to a new report by TMZ the rapper’s attorney will not consider a plea deal. “A plea deal is simply off the table, even if the feds offer one” Lance Lazzaro told the gossip site.

This announcement comes as a surprise to many as prosecutors have submitted several photos as evidence to the judge. Included are shots of the Brooklyn rapper, his former associate Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and automatic weapons that places them at armed robberies and shootings that took place earlier this year.

According to the court documents police confiscated smartphones from Tekashi’s crew. Once inspected the devices synced up exactly with the GPS locations of the armed robbery on April 3 in Brooklyn. The backpack that is alleged to be stolen was found in Tekashi’s home during a raid in September. An AR-15 rifle was also retrieved from the search of the house.

Lazzaro is standing firm about his client’s innocence as none of the footage or visuals show him pulling a trigger or receiving any pilfered goods. He added that 6ix9nine “was never part of a conspiracy, plain and simple. Nor did he ever participate in any incidents that the government has alleged.” You can view the photo evidence here.

Tekashi is currently sitting in prison without bail. #GoodLuckWithThat.

Photo: Getty

 

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Says Plea Deal Is Not An Option was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close