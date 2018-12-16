CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Prosecute Cops Caught On Video ‘Planting’ Drugs On Innocent Black Men, Legal Advocate Says

The two cops involved have a history of targeting Black and Hispanic drivers.

11 reads
Leave a comment

Legal Aid Society lawyers urged Staten Island’s district attorney to prosecute two New York City cops who appeared in body camera footage to plant drug evidence after a traffic stop of four Black men in February.

However, the prosecutor and police officials have denied seeing what’s obvious to many in the video, and they won’t reassess the case in light of the officers’ record of targeting Black and Hispanic drivers.

SEE ALSO: ‘I Lost Everything’: Innocent Man Cleared By DNA Evidence Is Fighting Back

In a letter to District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, the legal advocacy group claimed that video evidence suggested that Officer Kyle Erickson planted a joint in Lasou Kuyateh’s car after he and his partner Officer Elmer Pastran originally searched but found no drugs, SILive.com reported on Friday.

NYPD body camera footage “revealed criminal acts and misconduct by NYPD officers planting false evidence, arresting an innocent person, making false sworn allegations and assisting in the prosecution of manufactured charges,” the letter stated. “We cannot condone illegal acts by police to bring false charges against members of our community.”

Erickson and Pastran pulled over the BMW that Kuyateh was driving with three other young Black men as passengers on Feb. 28. The reason given for the stop was that the vehicle turned without a signal and its windows were heavily tinted.

The New York Times obtained footage of what happened next. The men admitted to smoking marijuana earlier but insisted there was none in the car. Pastran replied, “I don’t appreciate being lied to. I know there is weed in the car. I smell it.”

Pastran and Erickson originally declared that they found nothing. However, Erickson’s camera turned off as the search continued. Shortly after, Kuyateh is heard yelling that Erickson put something in his car. Erickson said he found a joint on the car floor behind the driver’s seat, in the same area where Pastran already searched. The officer’s camera had suddenly turned back on right before discovering the marijuana cigarette.

Kuyateh, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and spent two weeks in jail before making bail. A criminal court judge dismissed the charges in October during pre-trial hearings over the gap in the police body camera video.

Police officials and the district attorney’s offices told SILive.com that they cleared the officers of wrongdoing after internal investigations. They will likely be unmoved by the Legal Aid Society’s findings that 80 percent of the drivers stopped by the two officers were either Black or Hispanic. About 54 percent of their marijuana arrests involved Black people while arresting just four white people for drugs.

SEE ALSO:

Police Kill Black Teen But Charge 16-Year-Old Girl With Murder For The Shooting

2 White Terrorists Charged With Hate Crime For Harassing Black Woman

Met Life Presents the Apollo Theatre Hall of Fame

White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

10 photos Launch gallery

White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

Continue reading White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

White Twitter Thought Nancy Wilson Was A Rocker In A Band Called Heart

Lord, we sure do live in different worlds. Jazz legend Nancy Wilson passed away at 81 years old on December 13 after a long illness. She died at her home in Pioneertown. Social media has been mourning her passing, but white Twitter thought that another Nancy Wilson passed away -- the guitarist from the rock band Heart. See Also: Meghan McCain Reprimands ‘The View’ Audience For Clapping That Openly Racist John Kelly Was Fired The band Heart is known for songs like "Crazy on You," "Alone," "What About Love," "All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You" and "These Dreams." The band Heart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. See one of their songs "Barracuda" below, which is considered one of their most iconic hits. Nancy Wilson is the blonde guitarist. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0OX_8YvFxA The white Nancy Wilson is 64 years old and still touring the world with her sister Ann Wilson, who is considered one of the greatest singers in rock music. She actually posted about the passing of Wilson on Twitter, writing, "#NancyWilson my namesake did a great thing in the world when her most common of names meant so much to so many people everywhere. Rest In Peace." See below: https://twitter.com/NancyWilson/status/1073471939283320832 See how white Twitter reacted below:

Prosecute Cops Caught On Video ‘Planting’ Drugs On Innocent Black Men, Legal Advocate Says was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close