Michelle Obama Shares Funny Story About President Barack Obama’s Car When He Was In Law School [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama met in law school, but she never thought when they first went out she would marry him. She recalled this old car he had and it was a little rusty.

She laughed as she told the story about the car having a small hole in the bottom of the floor. Michelle remembers cold air coming from it on a frigid day in Boston.

Moreover, she never thought that he would be her future husband or become the President of the United States, but is so happy how everything turned out.

Nevertheless “Becoming” is the best-selling book of 2018 and has only been out for 3 weeks. Michelle announced that she’s adding dates to her book tour and is so thankful for all the support.

Lastly, Michelle spoke about not running in 2020 and how she wants her and President Barack Obama’s foundation to continue to prepare young people to be future leaders.

