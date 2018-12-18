CLOSE
Royce Da 5’9 Asks Fans To Pester Eminem For New Bad Meets Evil Album

Slaughterhouse Portrait Session

Source: John Ricard / Getty

The age of the ‘rap duo’ may be long gone, with the likes of Outkast, UGK, Capone and Noreaga, Method Man and Redman and Birdman and Lil Wayne – well, maybe not that last one – all left in the 2000’s. But few hip hop pairs have rapped better as a combo than Royce and Em. Check this out!

Via | HipHopDX

Royce Da 5’9 is ready to make another Bad Meets Evil project. While touring in Australia, Nickel Nine asked fans attending his concert to spam Eminem on social media with a #BadMeetsEvil2 hashtag.

“Tell him that I told you do it,” he said. “Can y’all do that for me?”

Royce Da 5’9 Asks Fans To Pester Eminem For New Bad Meets Evil Album was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

