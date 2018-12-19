CLOSE
National
HomeNational

How The Cash Bail System Can Literally Kill You

Cash bail reform advocates are outraged over the in-custody death of Janice Dotson-Stephens.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The in-custody death of a woman who languished in a Texas jail for months over an alleged minor nonviolent offense showed how the cash bail system can tragically kill people.

See Also: Fight For Bail And Pretrial Reform Is Steadily Gaining Steam This Year

The Bexar County medical examiner concluded that 61-year-old Janice Dotson-Stephens died Friday of natural causes, KSAT-TV reported.

She was arrested in July for trespassing on private property and was sitting behind bars ever since because she couldn’t afford the $300 bond. The news outlet speculated that local bail bond companies would have charged her just $30, or 10 percent of her bond, to arrange her release.

Dotson-Stephens’ family said they were unaware that she was in jail and believed she was getting treatment at a state hospital for mental illness.

“We just felt that she shouldn’t have died as a criminal in the jailhouse. She wasn’t a criminal. She had mental health illness,” her daughter-in-law, Leticia Dotson, said.

Anger over her death lit a fire under Alec Karakatsanis, the founder and executive director of Civil Rights Corps who blamed society for Dotson-Stephens’ unfair treatment because she was poor and Black.

“We are all responsible for the injustices of our legal system, and for the suffering inflicted in our name. We must all find out about what our court bureaucracy is doing to poor people and people of color every day, and then we should all organize against it,” he told NewsOne in an email Tuesday afternoon.

African-Americans have long been disproportionate victims of the cash bail system. Nationally, Blacks get detained in jail at nearly five times the rate as whites. Moreover, African-Americans aged 18 to 29 typically receive significantly higher bail amounts than other defendants.

Activists were pushing for bail and pretrial reforms across the nation and some progressive local governments were instituting reforms. In Atlanta, for example, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an ordinance in February that eliminated cash bonds for release from the City of Atlanta Detention Center.

The movement received a major boost in July through a federal appeals court decision that upheld the constitutionality of a New Jersey law that reformed the state’s bail system. At the same time, the ruling provided a court-approved reform model that other states could follow.

In the New Jersey ruling, judges acknowledged that the state instituted the reforms to address inequalities—also found in other states—that kept poor people behind bars for nearly a year on average while awaiting a hearing because they couldn’t afford to pay bail of $2,500 or less.

It appeared that the mistreatment of Dotson-Stephens may run deeper. The court ordered her to undergo a psychological evaluation while in custody, but the results were not reported immediately.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter Reacts To Old Racist Tweets From Black NFL Player’s White Fiancée

This Is Personal! Hakeem Jeffries Targeted By Ocasio-Cortez

Logo of PRADA is pictured at Central, Hong Kong. PRADA is an...

Prada Responds To Backlash From Their Blackface ‘Gifts’

12 photos Launch gallery

Prada Responds To Backlash From Their Blackface ‘Gifts’

Continue reading Prada Responds To Backlash From Their Blackface ‘Gifts’

Prada Responds To Backlash From Their Blackface ‘Gifts’

You would think Prada would have learned from H&M that any references or images of monkeys is never a good marketing plan. Moreover, channeling blackface is never a good look. Now the fashion company is in a heap of trouble over “luxury” gifts. See Also: Black District Attorney Removed From E.J. Bradford Investigation Because Of A Facebook Photo Prada used Blackface imagery for their "Pradamalia" collection, which is available online and is in at least one of their New York City storefronts. See the disturbing image below: https://twitter.com/SCRIBEMOON/status/1073440566090784768 Prada Group, Prada's parent company, told CBS News they "abhor racist imagery" and will remove the items. However, Prada bizarrely tried to explain the items as "imaginary creatures" — yeah, right, imagined creatures out of a racist’s brain. The statement said, "The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface. We abhor all forms of racism and racist imagery. We will withdraw all of the characters in question from display and circulation.” CBS reports, despite their statement, “Some of the imagery was still being used in a section featuring the Pradamalia Friday afternoon.” Social media has obviously been mortified and outraged by the black face imagery and there has been a call to #BoycottPrada. See the reactions below:

How The Cash Bail System Can Literally Kill You was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close