B2K Reuniting For A Tour In 2019!

Ladies get your coins ready! According to Billboard, B2K is set to reunite in 2019 for The Millennium Tour. The tour will begin in March and will be the first time the band has performed together since the early 2000s!

The tour will also feature Mario, Ying-Yang Twins, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, and Chingy. The official tour dates will be released on Dec. 31, 2018 with ticket sales starting on Jan.4, 2019.

More information on the tour can be found on https://www.gsquaredevents.com/

Here are some popular songs from B2K:

B2K Reuniting For A Tour In 2019! was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

