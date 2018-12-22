CLOSE
Watch Young Thug’s Artist Strick “Slime Neighbors” Official Music Video

Young Thug’s right hand man and artist, Strick returns with his latest music video and single, “Slime Neighbors” and announces his latest EP, See You When I Land, out 01/11/19.
Strick is a promising new artist from North Carolina, who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a professional background both in business and in the U.S. Air Force, The Young Stoner Life signee has set his eyes on the music industry. Building his career behind the scenes, he landed a placement on Kanye Westand Juicy J’s “Ballin‘,” and went on to work with artists such as Travis Scott, Jeremih, and Wiz Khalifa. In 2016, Strick earned his first platinum record “Coordinate” off Scott’s ​Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight ​album. In July 2017, Strick dropped his debut EP, ​Risk=Reward​. In 2018, he released January’s Risk=Reward 2. Most notable was his smooth contributions on Young Thug’s 2018 ​Slime Language​ compilation, their collaboration “STS” was well-received and continued to build fans interests in the previously reserved musical curator.
Take a look at the video for “Slime Neighborhoods” and be sure to look out for his label debut EP, See You When I Land.
