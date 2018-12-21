CLOSE
Jay Z Is Allegedly Trying To Stop Travis Scott From Shucking And Jiving At The Superbowl

Will Travis Scott listen to a a hip hop legend?

The NFL has effectively banned Colin Kaepernick from playing in the pro football league simply because he peacefully exercised his constitutional right to protest. The rich white men at the Super Bowl and CBS, including the creepy Les Moonves, attempted to destroy Janet Jackson’s career over a wardrobe malfunction in 2004 — and Justin Timberlake walked away unscathed. Therefore, the Super Bowl does not deserve one millisecond of Black artists during their Halftime Show… unless you are Kylie Jenner’s baby’s father, Travis Scott.

Luckily, Jay Z was reportedly trying to talk some sense into him.

SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter

Overrated pop band Maroon 5 agreed to perform at the Super Bowl in February and allegedly asked several Black artists to perform, too. Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Cardi B, Usher and Nicki Minaj all reportedly said no. Rihanna gave a hard no back in October and even P!nk declined. But yesterday it was announced that Travis Scott said yes, and the rapper was promptly trampled by social media.

Now, Jay Z is trying to save any credibility Scott has in the Black community by attempting to convince him to not perform. Variety.com reported that two sources were claiming Jay Z was reaching out to Scott. Neither Jay’s or Travis’ camp confirmed the reports, which probably means it’s true.

Sadly, there probably isn’t much Jay can say to the 26-year-old. Even Maroon 5 has ignored a Change.org petition, which has more than 75,000 signatures, to not perform. Thankfully, Philly rapper and budding social media icon Meek Mill is not here for any Super Bowl foolishness. When it was rumored he was going to perform, he quickly shut that down:

If Travis does perform, which he probably will, good luck with having a career in the Make America Great Again fanbase.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Braford Jr.

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

8 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Continue reading Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded “justice now” from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says “We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford’s gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford’s funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.   Here are social media posts from the service:

Jay Z Is Allegedly Trying To Stop Travis Scott From Shucking And Jiving At The Superbowl was originally published on newsone.com

