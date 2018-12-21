17 FIRE Throwback Songs We Can’t Wait To Hear When We Hit Up B2K’s Millennium Tour

B2K is breaking the internet with news that they not only got the group back together, they’re also going on tour. An extremely popular group from the ’00s, Lil Fizz, Omarion, Boog, and Raz B will be joined by several nostalgic acts for their Millennium Tour. According to the announcements, Mario, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, and Chingy will also hit the stage.

“We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance that will awaken cherished memories and create new, indelible ones for the next generation.” COO of Omarion Worldwide Michelle La Fleur told Billboard. “While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality.”

“Every dude hated b2k in middle school. But man, they had the crazy hits.” – @ToineEsq

“N*gga Jaquees done made B2K get back together” – @SydneyA

“My sister really called my damn job saying it’s an emergency and had me worrying. You wanna know what the emergency was? The B2K tour announcement…..” – @toomuchfinesse

“I’m so happy I’m grown enough to afford my hair and tickets for this # B2K reunion.” – @shamika_sanders

“B2K going on tour with Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins , Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Lloyd, & Mario. That’s actually a hard a** 00’s line up” – @_StayCoolin

“I see Omarion finally agreed to do a B2K Tour” – @BuzyBakerr

“Y’all really think I’m going to spend my hard earned money on tickets to a B2K concert in 2019? Well, you are absolutely right.” – @yesauntycris

“Hit that B2k concert in a jersey dress and some baseball socks or don’t go at all” – @mexicanmaal

“That B2K tour lineup screams Baby Phat fits” – @Scott_CEOofSUH

