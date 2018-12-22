CLOSE
Huge Toy Drive Tonight – SAT 12/22 – @ The Ivory

All Donations and unwrapped gifts will go towards Monday’s Give Way:

Monday 8:30am-9:30am K&K Soulfood-881 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Atlanta GA 30318

Free Community Brunch

Then next door at 9:00am-12:00pm

Studio 8Five1 Barber Shop – 851 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Atlanta, GA 30318

DJ

GAMES

CASH PRIZES

Free Haircuts and Nails for kids 15 and under

Gifts for Kids

Household Gifts and Clothes for families in need

SPONSORED BY K&K SOULFOOL, PAYUSA, THE Ivory, National Lighthouse Foundation, RARE BREAD, IHAP Foundation.

