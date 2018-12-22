Huge Toy Drive Tonight – SAT 12/22 – @ The Ivory

2 reads Leave a comment
All Donations and unwrapped gifts will go towards Monday’s Give Way:
Monday 8:30am-9:30am K&K Soulfood-881 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Atlanta GA 30318
Free Community Brunch
Then next door at 9:00am-12:00pm
Studio 8Five1 Barber Shop – 851 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Atlanta, GA 30318
DJ
GAMES
CASH PRIZES
Free Haircuts and Nails for kids 15 and under
Gifts for Kids
Household Gifts and Clothes for families in need
SPONSORED BY K&K SOULFOOL, PAYUSA, THE Ivory, National Lighthouse Foundation, RARE BREAD, IHAP Foundation.
