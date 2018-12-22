CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Answers Fan Asking About Release Date for New Album

14 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

So it’s been awhile since Rihanna has dropped a studio album, especially considering how fast music comes at us today. Check her response to a fan asking about the next release date below.

Via | HipHopDX

INSTAGRAM – Rihanna hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2016’s ANTI, but it looks like that’s about to change. While announcing a new Fenty Beauty product via Instagram on Friday (December 21), a fan asked RiRi when her next album was coming.

Rihanna replied, “2019.” However, the platinum-selling Barbadian beauty didn’t provide any further details.

View this post on Instagram

#FlamingoAcid @fentybeauty Dec. 26

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

READ MORE

 

Rihanna Answers Fan Asking About Release Date for New Album was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close