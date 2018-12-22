Rihanna Answers Fan Asking About Release Date for New Album

So it’s been awhile since Rihanna has dropped a studio album, especially considering how fast music comes at us today. Check her response to a fan asking about the next release date below.

Via | HipHopDX

INSTAGRAM – Rihanna hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2016’s ANTI, but it looks like that’s about to change. While announcing a new Fenty Beauty product via Instagram on Friday (December 21), a fan asked RiRi when her next album was coming.

Rihanna replied, “2019.” However, the platinum-selling Barbadian beauty didn’t provide any further details.

