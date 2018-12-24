CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Performance Because The Bag Was Light?

Sources close to Bardi say she allegedly wouldn't do the show for less than $1 million.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Electric Holiday Concert

Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

The upcoming Super Bowl and its beleaguered halftime show set with Maroon 5 continues to take hits according to news reports. Cardi B was slated to join the performance but turned it down, allegedly because she wanted a large fee to do so.

Page Six reports:

The Bronx breakout star, who features on Maroon 5’s recent No. 1 hit “Girls Like You,” has been repeatedly invited to join the band during its halftime performance on Feb. 3.

However, a source close to the negotiations said, “Cardi B is standing tough and holding out. She doesn’t want to do it unless they roll out the red carpet for her.”

The source claimed that the diva rapper had demanded a staggering fee of up to $1 million, plus a solo spot in the epic halftime show to make it worth her while.

Artists are not paid for the halftime show, but are given a “gift in kind” by the NFL to cover expenses such as production, transport and wardrobe.

The outlet adds that Cardi B might also be pushing back in doing the performance to show support for Colin Kaepernick.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Performance Because The Bag Was Light? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close