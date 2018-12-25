CLOSE
Safaree Proposed To Erica Mena, R&B Group 112 Sang

Isn't it romantic?

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Matteo Marchi / Getty

Safaree used this past Christmas Eve to get on bended knee to propose to fellow reality star Erica Mena. There are so many jokes we wouldn’t know where to even start. 

But hey, love is love, and she said yes.

So we’ll go the high road and congratulate the happy couple. Will Nicki Minaj and Bow Wow offer congrats, too? Surely, the Internet will be provided all types of slander, though.

According to TMZ, Safaree went all out with 20,000 rose petals and 200 candles along with R&B group 112  singing “Cupid” and “Crazy Over You,” with a band, in her living room.

Peep the proposal in the clip below.

#Safaree proposed to #EricaMena. Via @showtime_e21

Photo: Getty

Safaree Proposed To Erica Mena, R&B Group 112 Sang was originally published on hiphopwired.com

