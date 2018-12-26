Hundreds Receive Hot Meals, Toys & Home Goods for The Holidays!

The morning of December 24th kicked off with hundreds of Families being treated to breakfast courtesy of K&K Soul Food on Donald Lee Hollowell (Bankhead area) in Atlanta.

Then the event too new heights as families in need were given toys, clothes, jackets, home goods, appliances and more. Reec kept the crowd enthused along with J. R. of (national Lighthouse Foundation). DJ Deceptacon provided the music.

Special Thanks to

@kksoulfood @studio8five1

@payusa1

@j.r._the_connect @nationallighthouse

@ihapfoundation @theivoryatl @@bambamque7

