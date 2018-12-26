CLOSE
Adrien Broner Got Arrested Just Before Christmas

This boxer stays losing in the court system.

Adrien Broner Media Workout

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Adrien Broner continues to excel at the struggle. The pro boxer got arrested just before Christmas for failing to appear in court.

Seriously.

Reports TMZ:

The boxing star was busted Sunday in Broward County, Florida after a warrant for his arrest was issued for failure to appear in court earlier this month. He was booked in county jail and then released … court records show.

The bench warrant stems from a case dating back to December 2017 … after he was arrested for having no driver’s license, speeding, no registration or proof of insurance. Since that arrest, he’s failed to appear in court several times … which led to a previous arrest in July for failure to appear.

Last we heard from Broner, he was getting sued for failing to pay a $1.152M bill for jewelry. Hope they weren’t banking on that dough for the holidays.

Adrien Broner Got Arrested Just Before Christmas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

