Layzie Bone Throws Lyrical Jab At The Migos On New Diss “Let Me Go Migo”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone had time on Christmas. The rapper let the Migos know on wax with on his holiday diss record “Let Me Go Migo” that he wasn’t feeling their assertion that they are the “biggest group ever.“

So much for bringing joy during the holidays.

Before the “beef” got to this point, it started out with the rappers going at on Instagram with Layzie Bone going on a posting spree with Offset finally responding challenging the Hip-Hop vet to a “bankroll challenge.” Layzie responded eloquently by pointing out “this is a skills challenge,” and instructing him to save up cause he’s “gonna need that bread for early retirement boy.’

While Offset isn’t probably taking this seriously and is supposedly prepping his solo project and trying to win back Cardi B, Layzie got in the studio and cooked up his diss track. On the record he raps:

“N***as is fly as flamingos but will never fly as far as wings go. This is why you won’t Takeoff, they say Quavo is your boss and Offset you just look lost, get out the way and let me go.”

“Woke up this morning right after the beef, I ain’t ‘gon lie I was thinking bout peace. Thought for one second like boy you a beast, so f**k them young n***as like f**k the police.”

Oh, and The Migos wasn’t the only targets on the diss record. Layzie had some ammo for 21 Savage who got involved in the “best group ever” debate when chimed in with a debate.

“Hol up here’s my savage flow, this shit feels too average tho. This lil n***a done lost his mind disrespecting my marriage yo.”

Should we hold our breath waiting for a response from The Migos and 21 Savage? You can listen to Layzie Bone’s diss track “Let Me Go Migo” below.

