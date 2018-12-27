CLOSE
National
Home

Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed Away

25 reads
Leave a comment
BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Losing someone isn‘t easy and over the past several weeks we‘ve heard about the passing of several known celebrities. Kandi Burruss always shows off her family on social media and on “Housewives of Atlanta.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Bravo TV, the singer took to social media to ask fans for prayers as her Aunt Hazel passed away.

She said, “I lost my Aunt Hazel this morning. Why does it always seem like we lose loved ones around the holidays? Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Kandi didn’t provide any information as to how she passed, but we will keep her and the family in our prayers.

See photos of Kandi below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

9 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

Continue reading PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

PHOTOS: Kandi Burruss Hosts Dungeon Party

Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed Away was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close