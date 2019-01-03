CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Reportedly Feels “Betrayed” By Cassie’s New Relationship?

Rumor is Cassie cheated on Brother Love, but she denies the claim.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com

Rumor is Diddy feels betrayed by Cassie after she allegedly cheated on him with her current boy toy Alex Fine. Fine is a personal trainer who was reportedly hired by the music mogul to work with Cassie, but what was supposed to be just a business relationship somehow turned romantic.

“Diddy’s trainer, Jamal Liggin, got so busy he hired several trainers as backup, including Alex Fine. Diddy tagged Alex to train Cassie over the last year. As we reported, Diddy and Cassie broke up several months ago after a decade-long relationship, but our sources claim Cassie and Alex hooked up before the split. We’re told what especially galls Diddy … he paid Alex to train his then-girlfriend and feels betrayed,” TMZ states.

However, sources reportedly connected to the “Me & U” singer and Fine are insisting their love affair did not start until after Cassie broke things off with Diddy. See a photo of the new couple and let us know how you think their romance started.

View this post on Instagram

I love you Mommy

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Photo: WENN

Diddy Reportedly Feels “Betrayed” By Cassie’s New Relationship? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close