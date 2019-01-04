Trending Topics: Shaquille O’Neal To Help Pay For The Funeral Of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes, Robber Forgets To Put On Mask While Holding Up Store & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jazmine Barnes name has been all over social media after the 7-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. The young girl, her mother and other family members were leaving Walmart parking lot when a suspect opened fired on them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Police are still searching for a suspect and many celebrities are reaching out to help the family. Shaquille O’Neal along with several others will be paying for the funeral costs to help out the family.

SEE ALSO: Reward Now Up To $100,000 To Find Jazmine Barnes’ Killer

In other news, one man might need to go on dumbest robbers after what he did. Reports state that a young man went to go rob a store, but forgot to pull down his mask.

Lastly, during the robbery one of the employees recognized him and after he left called the cops. When police found him he was wearing the same exact clothes he had on during the robbery.

See photos of Rickey Smiley below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 28 photos Launch gallery 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 1 of 28 2. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 2 of 28 3. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 3 of 28 4. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 4 of 28 5. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 5 of 28 6. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 6 of 28 7. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 7 of 28 8. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 8 of 28 9. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 9 of 28 10. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 10 of 28 11. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 11 of 28 12. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 12 of 28 13. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 13 of 28 14. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 14 of 28 15. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 15 of 28 16. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 16 of 28 17. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 17 of 28 18. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 18 of 28 19. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 19 of 28 20. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 20 of 28 21. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 21 of 28 22. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 22 of 28 23. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 23 of 28 24. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 24 of 28 25. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 25 of 28 26. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 26 of 28 27. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 27 of 28 28. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Trending Topics: Shaquille O’Neal To Help Pay For The Funeral Of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes, Robber Forgets To Put On Mask While Holding Up Store & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com