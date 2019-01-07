CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly Plans To “Sue Everybody” Following “Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary

7 reads
Leave a comment
r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

I wonder if he means the viewers, too? It’ll be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

Via | HipHopDX

The finale of Lifetime’s six-part documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, aired on Saturday (January 5). For three nights, it explored disturbing details of R. Kelly’s sordid past and sparked outrageacross social media.

Prior to Thursday’s (January 3) premiere, Kelly’s lawyer Brian Nix reportedly threatened to suethe television network if the show aired. Now that it has, sources close to Kelly say the R&B legend is getting ready to “sue everybody who had anything do with this,” according to TMZ. 

 

R. Kelly Plans To “Sue Everybody” Following “Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close