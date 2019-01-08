Meek Mill Warns He Can Get ‘Out of Control With the Truth’ After Nicki Minaj Tells Audience She Could Expose Him

Some things just don’t stay buried. Or at least, let’s hope not. Check this out.

It’s been over two years since Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill parted ways, but there’s still enough tension in the air to result in a minor social media tiff.

During a recent performance of her Queen single “Barbie Dreams,” Minaj took a little jab at her ex about spilling some tea. The original line goes, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him.” But after rapping that line live, she paused the music, repeated the bar, then added, “I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t/Cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t.”

