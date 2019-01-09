Leah’s Lemonade: Omarion Speaks On Rumor Of Lil Fizz Dating His Baby Mama Apryl Jones

On a previous Leah’s Lemonade I talked about the drama going on behind the scenes of B2K’s private lives could be seeping into the possibility of the Millennium Tour. For the last few weeks there has been speculations that Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl Jones and his fellow bandmate Lil Fizz have been in a relationship. Tension’s got high between Apryl and Moniece Slaughter, Fizz’ baby mama. Fans began to speculate that the two members of B2K’s drama would cause there to be a pause on the tour.

Well Omarion said NOT ON HIS WATCH! The singer was on BET’s Raq Rants where he said his peace about Fizz and Apryl’s possible relationship. Here’s his thoughts:

Regardless of what he says people are saying their prayers that the band can keep it together for their tour stop.

