Here Is Everything You Need To Celebrate MLK Day in Atlanta

Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday is this year and we want to make sure you are prepared to celebrate it with class, dignity and honor. Here are all the events going on in Atlanta, plus ways you can serve on MLK Day, Jan 21st, 2019. (For volunteer opportunities, call (404) 979-2820.)

Jan 19th-21st – City Of Decatur – Martin Luther King Jr. Service Project – Home Repair and Maintenance (Click here to Volunteer)

Jan 20th – Hands on Atlanta – Sunday Supper

Jan 21st – Hands On Atlanta – This volunteer group will serve in service projects all over the city. Click here for locations

Jan 21st 9am-12pm – Panola Mountain State Park MLK Day of Service (CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO)

Jan 21st 10am – MLK DAY Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

Jan 21st 11am – 3pm – City of East Point – MLK Jr. Day Of Service (Click here to register)

Jan 21st 11am-4:30pm – Marcus Jewish Community Center, The Packaged Good (CLICK HERE TO RSVP)

Jan 21st 1pm – Georgia Alliance for Social Justice – Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally (Click here for March & Rally Routes)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE EVENTS IN ATLANTA

Also On Hot 107.9: