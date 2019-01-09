CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ohio Teacher Arrested: Allegedly Masturbated in Classroom

0 reads
Leave a comment
Inclusive classroom

Source: mediaphotos / Getty

Police in Fairfield Ohio has arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly pleasuring himself in the classroom, in front of students!

Tracey Abraham, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at Creekside Middle School after the school resource officer received several complaints from students and staff that he was masturbating in a classroom with students present, according to MyFox28Columbus.com

The school district released the following statement on the incident:

=68.ARB9n1c2b8I7sFnRbEMDjrUlMhziA6ftDs_GJYFImbfbN8EVMfFZ04gBn37Tnar0xUKMPFL9kzciANfH-kX5d3X0QbQrSNLFv_ZMC0YRaym63LU2ZilAqvesMyuFi7nJqeys2e_obzBeN_xYl0T8r8mn2pKla5YD83AQ-SZJF6eumiVT2nQLx-tuKfFHIlqTu-n5aoBhhYZ1jWPhxTfwNIPsxw1s8DwGFNLtC0svU0q90r0ybkpQVkG6DJjwA5MdD2GwdWM88O41idGWgVd-wVW6BSH_H_6j_7sg6kYDA8HvXg5tCR3WjdhqPUOfG09R3wYw-WMpq_kFI4AEkts89Q&__tn__=-R” width=”500″ height=”287″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border: none; overflow: hidden;” scrolling=”no”]

The substitute teacher was charged with one count of public indecency. Abraham was booked and arraigned and is now out on bond, but must stay away from anyone under the age of 18. He’s expected back in court Jan. 15.

Source

 

The Latest:

Ohio Teacher Arrested: Allegedly Masturbated in Classroom was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close