Things Done Changed: The #10YearChallenge Has Stars Posting Old Photos & Hilarious Parodies

The Internet is taking it back this month as we settle into the last year of the decade.

It seems like it was just yesterday 2009 was about to break us into the 2010s, but now we’re only eleven short months away from the 2020s. A lot has changed over the past ten years, and some major stars and influencers are proving the come-up is real with the #10yearchallenge.

Over the weekend, various social media gurus, celebs and artists have been posting side-by-side pictures of themselves today vs. ten years ago.

Some comedic favs are already hot on the challenge with pics that’ll have you nostalgic about the 2000s.

Just take Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji who joked that she went from youth pastor to first lady!

We ain’t mad. Even her Insecure co-star Amanda Seales had to get in on the challenge.

“2009/2019 Amanda Diva to Amanda Seales,” she wrote on Instagram. “Still rockin my ‘diva’ nameplate ring! More innocence to more wisdom. From the curls to the mic, living my life like it’s golden!”

Then there were those celebs who literally look stunning today, yesterday and forever such as La La Anthony.

There were also couples who were boo’d up since ’09 and are still going strong today like Papoose and Remy Ma.

Of course, some people didn’t follow directions and went further back than 2009 just for the sake of showing off (*ahem* Nick Cannon).

You got it Nick!

Finally, there were those celebs and social media stars who had jokes when it came to the #10yearchallege. Hit the next pages for some more side-by-side comparisons, including some hilarious twists on how things changed in a decade!

