CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle Says He’s NOT Engaged To Lauren London Despite Their Alleged Engagement Shoot For GQ

2 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Nipsey Hussle decided to finally set the record straight about his relationship to Lauren London.  He’s saying they aren’t engaged…even though they allegedly just did an engagement photo shoot and we’ve heard him refer to her as his wife before. Hmmm I’m not sure I’m buying this one…

via: TheYBF

TMZ reported people from the GQ production team spilled tea that Nipsey and Lauren are already engaged, but they want to keep it underwraps. It’s reported the photos the couple snapped on Saturday were “definitely engagement photos.”

Well, Nispey says otherwise. (Lauren said a few weeks ago as well they’re not engaged when a post of hers sparked confusion.) He hopped on Twitter to announce there’s no wedding bells (at least not yet)

READ MORE

Nipsey Hussle Says He’s NOT Engaged To Lauren London Despite Their Alleged Engagement Shoot For GQ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close