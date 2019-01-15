Trending Topics: New Record Deal Could Get Mystikal Out Of Jail, Woman Arrested For Drinking Wine From Pringles Can & More

| 01.15.19
If you can recall back in 2017, Mystikal was sent to jail on first degree and second degree kidnapping charges. Headkrack reports that his new record deal could release him early from prison.

Moreover the three unreleased projects could earn him enough money to post bail.

Meek Mill fans get ready because he will make his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” It would be pretty cool to see him in a skit or two, but there is no word on if that will happen or not.

In other news, police in Texas received had to respond to a call at Walmart. Reports state that the woman was drinking wine out of a Pringles can and riding a electric cart. She is now banned from the store and was arrested.

