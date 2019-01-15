Trending Topics: New Record Deal Could Get Mystikal Out Of Jail, Woman Arrested For Drinking Wine From Pringles Can & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

If you can recall back in 2017, Mystikal was sent to jail on first degree and second degree kidnapping charges. Headkrack reports that his new record deal could release him early from prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Moreover the three unreleased projects could earn him enough money to post bail.

SEE ALSO: Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill fans get ready because he will make his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” It would be pretty cool to see him in a skit or two, but there is no word on if that will happen or not.

In other news, police in Texas received had to respond to a call at Walmart. Reports state that the woman was drinking wine out of a Pringles can and riding a electric cart. She is now banned from the store and was arrested.

See photos of 24 rappers who did jail time below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 24 photos Launch gallery Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 1. C- Murder Source: 1 of 24 2. Tupac Source: 2 of 24 3. Lil’ Wayne Source: 3 of 24 4. Cassidy Source: 4 of 24 5. Slick Rick Source: 5 of 24 6. Shyne Source: 6 of 24 7. Remy Ma Source: 7 of 24 8. Gucci Mane Source: 8 of 24 9. T.I. Source: 9 of 24 10. BG Source: 10 of 24 11. G-Dep Source: 11 of 24 12. Fat Joe Source: 12 of 24 13. Beanie Sigel Source: 13 of 24 14. Lil’ Kim Source: 14 of 24 15. Chief Keef Source: 15 of 24 16. Ja Rule Source: 16 of 24 17. Lil Boosie Source: 17 of 24 18. Wiz Khalifa Source: 18 of 24 19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard Source: 19 of 24 20. Mystikal Source: 20 of 24 21. Snoop Dogg Source: 21 of 24 22. Foxy Brown Source: 22 of 24 23. Notorious B.I.G. Source: 23 of 24 24. Black Rob Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Trending Topics: New Record Deal Could Get Mystikal Out Of Jail, Woman Arrested For Drinking Wine From Pringles Can & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com