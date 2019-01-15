Joe Budden Ready To Provide CyHi The Prynce With Copious Amounts Of The Smoke

Joe Budden has long since been retired from torching microphones as a rapper, and now presides over one of the most popular podcasts online today. On that said podcast, Budden once again said that he’d welcome a challenge from CyHi the Pyrnce and said he would end the G.O.O.D. Music artist’s career in the process.

The beef between CyHi the Prynce and Joe Budden began when the podcast host took shots at the Atlanta rapper over his allegiance to Kanye West’s Summer 2018 album rollout that he was curiously missing from. Budden then egged on the beef in saying that a line CyHi spit in a promotional video that suggested that he should have been in Budden’s former Slaughterhouse crew and putting up $500,000 to challenge his rival was out of the No Dope On Sundays rapper’s budget.

In last Saturday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Jumpoff Joey took off the Media Joe hat and got into his rapper bag for a bit, stating quite explicitly that CyHi doesn’t want the smoke, the beef, or the fixings with him on any level. In his response to co-host Mal suggesting that Budden might be ducking CyHi, Budden said he would shut down the podcast and get back in the booth to end the beef once and for all.

Check out The Joe Budden Podcast in where Budden gets into why CyHi the Prynce isn’t ready for the smoke with him. Hit the 53:00-minute mark and let it rock.

