Nas Claimed JAY-Z Knew About R. Kelly’s “Activities” In Resurfaced Wendy Williams Interview

The R Kelly documentaries are really stirring up the past for many in the hip hop world, however, this story is a little more worrisome then others.

Check it out.

Via | HipHopDX

An interview Nas did with Wendy Williams in 2002 has resurfaced in the wake of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly six-part docu-series. The interview was conducted shortly after the infamous video showing R. Kelly urinating on an underaged girl was released.

During their conversation, Nas insinuated both he and JAY-Z knew about R. Kelly’s inappropriate behavior around young girls.

Nas Claimed JAY-Z Knew About R. Kelly’s “Activities” In Resurfaced Wendy Williams Interview was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

